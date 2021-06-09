Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:MAQCU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 14th

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:MAQCU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 14th. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 16,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

MAQCU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

