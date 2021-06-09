Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after purchasing an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,900,340. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $275.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.60 and a 12 month high of $277.89.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.