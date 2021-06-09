Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 54 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after acquiring an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $440.76 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $484.10.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,198,059. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

