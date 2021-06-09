Marcum Wealth LLC Takes $315,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,762 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

