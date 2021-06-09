Marcum Wealth LLC Takes $375,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,755 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

