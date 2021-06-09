Marcum Wealth LLC Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $121,292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Masimo by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Masimo by 43.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 573,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,737,000 after buying an additional 174,134 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Masimo by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after buying an additional 174,060 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $208.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.32. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.