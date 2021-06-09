Marcum Wealth LLC Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $121,292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Masimo by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Masimo by 43.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 573,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,737,000 after buying an additional 174,134 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Masimo by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after buying an additional 174,060 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Masimo stock opened at $208.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.32. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.75.
In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.