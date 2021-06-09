Marianne Sullivan Sells 7,583 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PMT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. 1,105,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,329. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Creative Planning acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,673,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.