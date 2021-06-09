MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Price Down 5.8%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. 1,107,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,794,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83.

About MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. It offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and drink powder mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; and natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand, and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

