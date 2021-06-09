Mark S. Shapiro Sells 70,105 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 2,033,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,994,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 29.39 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 23.25 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

EDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.92.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

