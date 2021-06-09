Marlin (POND) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $73.75 million and $30.16 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00062132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00222600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00208825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.87 or 0.01280066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,463.46 or 0.99975814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

