Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.70.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

