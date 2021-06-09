Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.70.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 462,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

