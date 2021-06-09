Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.033-1.097 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 438,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of -120.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.70.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

