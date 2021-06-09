Maryland Capital Management Acquires New Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $67,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorg Weiser sold 61,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,883,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,026,956 shares of company stock worth $76,354,400.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

SDGR stock opened at $75.16 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.40.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.