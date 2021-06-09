Maryland Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,070 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 23.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $171,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $137,819.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,526 shares of company stock worth $11,321,202 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

