Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 4,665 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

