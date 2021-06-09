Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $236,000 Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in News by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of News by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of News by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 115,904 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.