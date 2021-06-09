Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 8,800 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.65.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

