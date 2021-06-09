Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

