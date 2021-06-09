Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $284.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

MASI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,524. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.32.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

