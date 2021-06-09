Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is ING Groep NV’s 7th Largest Position

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74,228 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.2% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $104,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.32. The stock had a trading volume of 43,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,947. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.91. The stock has a market cap of $363.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.