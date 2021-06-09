Matrix AI Network (MAN) Tops One Day Volume of $2.34 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $9.49 million and $2.34 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.58 or 0.00471536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.