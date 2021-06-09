Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Matrix Service worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Matrix Service by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Matrix Service news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTRX stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $148.26 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

