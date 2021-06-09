Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.69 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAXN. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

MAXN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. 81,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,082. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $612.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

