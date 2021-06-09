McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 539 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 286.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $220.77. 10,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

