McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 390 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.17.

UPS traded down $3.48 on Wednesday, hitting $206.28. 14,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,307. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $99.59 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.