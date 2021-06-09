McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $201,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.74. 21,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,477,760. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

