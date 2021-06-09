McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after buying an additional 162,052 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,753,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,020 shares of company stock worth $16,071,346 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.00. The company had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,483. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.10 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.82.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

