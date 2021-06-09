McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $50.02. 15,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

