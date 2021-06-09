Mdex (MDX) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00005821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $960.03 million and approximately $61.78 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00061984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00240744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00211738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.19 or 0.01283448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,380.90 or 0.99945072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,084,321 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars.

