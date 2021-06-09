Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $348.20

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 348.20 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 347.60 ($4.54), with a volume of 176675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341.20 ($4.46).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 308.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87.

Mediclinic International Company Profile (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.