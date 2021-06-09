Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 919 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of PSX opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $93.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

