Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.8% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 10.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $574,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 185.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $510.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $498.81. The firm has a market cap of $244.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.37 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

