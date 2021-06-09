Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $122.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $164.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

