Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $14.78 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 215,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,779,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000.

EWJ opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

