Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 13,195 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 34,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,821,000 after acquiring an additional 36,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,842 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.18. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

