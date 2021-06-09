Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Decreased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

MRK opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.93. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

