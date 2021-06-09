Mercury Price Reaches $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Mercury coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mercury has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $8,562.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00061958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00226922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00211378 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.61 or 0.01293617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,074.96 or 1.00012982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

