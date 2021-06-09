Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $91.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

MRCY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $89.65.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,844 shares of company stock valued at $919,134. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

