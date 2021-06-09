Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Holdings Raised by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 4.13% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $46,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

MRSN remained flat at $$14.90 during trading on Wednesday. 8,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,579. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,407 shares of company stock worth $266,654 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

