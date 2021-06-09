MetaHash (MHC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.11 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $31.11 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00234503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00213632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.21 or 0.01290829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,122.79 or 1.00257765 BTC.



#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,767,385,004 coins and its circulating supply is 2,597,964,168 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

