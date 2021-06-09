MetaMorph 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,166.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $247,758.44 and $1,166.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

