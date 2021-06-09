MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will post sales of $16.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.98 billion. MetLife reported sales of $13.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $65.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.14 billion to $66.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $67.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.40 billion to $68.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $392,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.93. 156,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.