MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Raised by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,433 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for about 1.1% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after acquiring an additional 631,896 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,677 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $64.94. 23,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,333. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

