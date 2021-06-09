Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives $64.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

MTRAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.