Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.18

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and traded as high as $48.56. Metro shares last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTRAF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

