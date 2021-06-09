M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,727,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 687,102 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $297,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. 362,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,372,510. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

