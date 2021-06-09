M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,717 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $94,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.07.

APD stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $300.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,872. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.17 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

