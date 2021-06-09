M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $48.37 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,822 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $48,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $293.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.29. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $197.26 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

