M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $62.44 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,437 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $62,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $295,934,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after buying an additional 2,798,004 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of NYSE:JCI remained flat at $$67.24 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,433. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.61.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

